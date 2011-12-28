TOKYO Dec 28 Japan will not change its stance of taking appropriate action in the foreign exchange market as needed, a government official said on Wednesday after the United States chided it for intervening to stem the yen's rise against the dollar.

"We have communicated with authorities in other countries and we will continue to talk to them regularly," the official told Reuters.

Japan has intervened in foreign exchange markets at least three times this year, spending a record sum to battle the yen's surge as other currencies slipped on euro zone debt woes and a sputtering global economy.