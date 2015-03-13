TOKYO, March 13 Japan and France signed a deal
on military equipment and technology transfers on Friday, in a
move to drive cooperation and joint development of defence gear,
as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe strengthens security ties with
major powers.
Japan, at odds with China on territorial and other issues,
has reached similar deals with Britain and Australia over the
past two years, while ending a ban on its military fighting
abroad and easing restrictions on weapons exports.
The agreement encourages bilateral defence cooperation by
ensuring that transferred technology and equipment will not be
provided to a third country without the consent of the country
of origin.
"I think we've managed to bring our bilateral security and
defence cooperation one step forward ... It is a major
achievement that we've agreed on specific plans of cooperation,"
Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said.
Kishida was speaking at a Tokyo news conference after a
joint meeting of Japanese and French foreign and defence
ministers.
Potential items of cooperation include unmanned gear for
mine removal, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.
"Both France and Japan have high-tech companies in this
field. If we work together, we can find a win-win solution," he
said.
Japan and France also agreed to work toward concluding an
acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA), which provides
a framework for logistic cooperation between armed forces. Japan
already has ACSAs with the United States and Australia.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Hugh Lawson)