* Govt planning to borrow extra $30 bln
* Extra funding earmarked for evacuee compensation,
decontamination crews
* Total Fukushima-related funds to rise to $80 bln, excl
decommissioning
By Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Nov 12 Japan's government is finalising
plans to borrow an additional 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) to
pay for compensating Fukushima evacuees and cleaning up the area
outside the wrecked nuclear plant, said people with knowledge of
the situation.
The additional borrowing would mark both a recognition of
the project's mounting costs and the difficulty of hitting
initial targets for reducing radiation levels in the towns and
villages hardest hit by the fallout from the worst nuclear
accident since Chernobyl.
The new government borrowing programme would increase the
amount earmarked for Fukushima-related expenses to the
equivalent of just over $80 billion, according to government
officials with knowledge of the developing plan who asked not to
be named.
That $80 billion excludes the cost of decommissioning
Fukushima's six reactors, a process expected to take decades.
The new funding, which is being reviewed as part of the
regular budget-setting process, would increase the amount
earmarked for paying for work crews to decontaminate Fukushima
towns and villages by about $500 million, according to the
sources.
The rest of the extra funding raised by the government would
be used to defray the cost of creating a storage facility for
the radioactive waste, including topsoil and leaves collected
from the evacuated zone, and would be available to pay
compensation to more than 50,000 nuclear evacuees who remain
shut out of their homes more than two and a half years after a
massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered meltdowns
and explosions at the Fukushima plant.
CHANGE OF TACK
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been considering a change of
approach to the Fukushima clean-up. Lawmakers from his coalition
this week urged that the government step back from the most
ambitious goals for reducing radiation through a public-works
style clean-up and begin paying new compensation to residents
who have no prospect of returning home.
Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, the owner of the
Fukushima plant, remains responsible for covering the costs of
compensation and paying to clean up the surrounding areas under
a framework set by the previous government.
But the government has issued bonds to pay the related
costs up front. The embattled utility remains on the hook for
paying back the money spent to the government over a period of
decades under current arrangements.
The additional borrowing would take the amount budgeted for
decontamination to just under 2 trillion yen from an initial
allocation of 1.5 trillion yen. Total government borrowing
related to Fukushima would increase to 8 trillion yen from 5
trillion yen, the sources said.
Japan's Ministry of Environment has contracted work to clean
up the 11 most heavily contaminated townships, with the aim of
bringing the average annual radiation dose to 20 millisieverts
per year, based on a range suggested by the International Centre
for Radiological Protection.
Current policy dictates that evacuation orders be lifted and
compensation payments stopped when that level is reached.
However, the government also set a lower, long-term target of 1
millisievert - twice the background radiation in Denver.
The evacuation area in Fukushima is a little larger than
Hong Kong. The most contaminated area was predicted to remain
uninhabited for at least five years and remains off limits.
Some 3.8 trillion yen has already been committed to pay
compensation to evacuees of the 5 trillion yen that had been set
aside. The additional borrowing framework would avoid a
financing crunch for the project, the sources said.
($1 = 99.2400 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Ian Geoghegan)