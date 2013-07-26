TOKYO, July 26 The chairman of an outside committee to recommend reforms for Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc said recent problems with contaminated water at the utility's crippled Fukushima nuclear plant could pose a setback in dealing with the aftermath of the crisis.

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant has been plagued by a string of mishaps and accidents this year as the utility cleans up after the world's worst nuclear disaster in a quarter century, following the March 11, 2011, earthquake and tsunami.

After multiple leaks of radioactive water from underground storage pits, the utility, commonly known as Tepco, admitted that contaminated water is flowing into the sea, reversing months of denial.

Dale Klein, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission and now head of the utility's Nuclear Reform Monitoring Committee, also said on Friday that Tepco was not providing sufficient information about the plant to the Japanese public. (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Edmund Klamann)