TOKYO The decommissioning of Tokyo Electric Power Co's (9501.T) Fukushima Daini nuclear power plant, which is near the wrecked Daiichi plant, cannot be dealt with in the same manner as the decommissioning of other nuclear plants, Japanese trade and industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday.

"The decommissioning of nuclear plants is something the utilities should decide, but we cannot treat the Daini plant in the same manner as other plants when considering the sentiment of Fukushima residents," Motegi said at a parliamentary hearing.

Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is working to contain radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after it was hit by a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

