TOKYO, Sept 30 The decommissioning of Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daini nuclear power
plant, which is near the wrecked Daiichi plant, cannot be dealt
with in the same manner as the decommissioning of other nuclear
plants, Japanese trade and industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi
said on Monday.
"The decommissioning of nuclear plants is something the
utilities should decide, but we cannot treat the Daini plant in
the same manner as other plants when considering the sentiment
of Fukushima residents," Motegi said at a parliamentary hearing.
Tokyo Electric, also known as Tepco, is working to contain
radioactive water at the Fukushima Daiichi plant, which suffered
meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after it was hit by a massive
earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.