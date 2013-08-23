TOKYO Aug 23 In the weeks after the Fukushima
nuclear plant was destroyed by a triple meltdown in March 2011,
the plant's owner turned to three of Japan's largest
construction companies for a quick fix to store radiated water
that was pooling in the disaster zone.
The result was a rush order for steel tanks supplied by
Taisei Corp, Shimizu Corp and Hazama Ando
that were relatively cheap and could be put together
quickly, according to the utility and three people involved in
the project.
The tanks, which stand as tall as a three-storey building,
were shipped in pieces and bolted together as makeshift
repository for the cascade of water being pumped through the
reactors of Fukushima every day to keep fuel in the melted cores
from overheating.
The bolted tanks were sealed with resin and designed to last
until about 2016 - long enough to buy time for Tokyo Electric
Power, or Tepco, to work out a more permanent solution.
But at least one of the tanks has already failed, leaking 300
tonnes of highly radioactive water that may have seeped into a
drainage ditch and into the Pacific Ocean.
The discovery of the leak - which Tepco said on Friday was
the fifth from the same type of tank - prompted Japan's first
declaration of a nuclear incident since a 9.0 magnitude
earthquake and tsunami triggered reactor meltdowns and hydrogen
explosions that spewed radiation around Fukushima in 2011.
It has also focused attention on the uncomfortable end-game
for the radiated water collecting at Fukushima.
Some 330,000 tonnes of contaminated water - enough to fill
more than 130 Olympic swimming pools - has been pumped into
storage pits and above-ground tanks at the crippled facility.
The sheer scale of the build-up has prompted some experts
and officials to warn that in order to focus on containing the
most toxic waste, less contaminated water will have to be dumped
into the sea.
"Think about it in simple terms. If you don't release the
water, there's nowhere to store it. So we also think it may have
to be released," said Shinichi Nakayama, deputy director of the
Nuclear Safety Research Center at the Japan Atomic Energy Agency
and a member of a regulatory panel on Fukushima's problems.
Before the latest leak, Toshimitsu Motegi, Japan's minister
of trade and industry, and Shunichi Tanaka, the top nuclear
regulator, both indicated support for releasing water with low
levels of radiation from Fukushima. No one has given any
timeframe for such a move.
NOT BUILT TO LAST
Officials say the immediate priority is to figure out why
the bolted storage tank failed less than two years since it was
installed. They are also looking at adjusting plans for the more
than 400,000 tonnes of additional water storage Tepco plans to
build by 2016.
When Tepco commissioned the first bolted tanks the advantage
was the relative speed with which contractors could finish the
job just a few hundred meters from the wrecked reactor building.
"These could be quickly built," said Masayuki Ono, a manager at
Tepco's nuclear division.
Tepco spokeswoman Mayumi Yoshida said a joint venture of
Taisei, Shimzu and Hazama Ando won the first contract to build
storage tanks at Fukushima in April 2011. She declined to say
whether the contractors built the tank that began to leak. Tepco
has not identified the cause of the leak, and has consistently
declined to give details on the value of contracts it has
awarded or winning bidders, citing a need to protect "corporate
secrets". The Fukushima decommissioning is projected to cost at
least $11 billion and take at least 30 years to complete.
Taisei, which built the structure around Japan's newest
reactor at Tomari in Hokkaido in 2009, was heavily involved in
the construction of the Fukushima tanks, according to three
people involved, who asked not to be named. Workers and
engineers at Fukushima have been put on an "emergency" footing
to work on the storage tanks this week, they said.
Shimizu, which also has experience in building nuclear
plants in Japan, had technology needed to build the bolted tanks
and brought in experts, one of the sources said.
Taisei said it could not comment on individual client
projects. Shimizu and Hazama Ando declined to comment.
There are 350 of the bolted-style tanks in place at
Fukushima, and another 710 welded tanks, a more expensive design
that takes longer to assemble. Nuclear Regulation Authority
Commissioner Toyoshi Fuketa said on Friday that regulators also
needed to examine the environmental risks posed by any failures
of those tanks, especially in cases where they have been lined
up directly on the ground rather than a concrete foundation.
Tepco plans to more than double the current storage capacity
by 2016, but doesn't have a plan beyond that point. The math is
daunting. The utility has to find space for an additional 400
tonnes of radioactive water each day because of the need to keep
the reactors cool for the next seven years.
CONTROVERSIAL
A radiation filtering machine known as ALPS was supplied by
Toshiba Corp to scrub the water clean of most
radioactive elements, including cesium and strontium. The
system, which remains in testing and under review by nuclear
regulators, would leave treated water with tritium, a
radioactive element typically discharged in the coolant water of
reactors and considered one of the least dangerous radioactive
elements.
Japanese officials have indicated support for releasing
water containing tritium into the sea to make room to store more
dangerous radioactive materials. But that seems certain to be
controversial at a time when Japanese utilities are applying to
restart nuclear stations that have been idled and Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe is on a drive to sell nuclear technology to countries
like India and Vietnam.
The World Nuclear Association, an international organization
that promotes nuclear power, endorses a limited discharge at
Fukushima. "Tepco has been prevented from discharging any
treated water due to political opposition," the organization
said in response to questions from Reuters. "Permitting sea
release of treated water would alleviate the much larger problem
of a demand for massive volumes of water storage."
Tepco's already shaky credibility with regulators and the
Japanese public has been further damaged by recent events.
After months of denials, Tepco admitted in July that
radioactive groundwater is reaching the sea. The government
estimates 300 tonnes of radiated water are leaking every day.
Kajima Corp, a construction and civil engineering
company, has proposed freezing the ground around the Fukushima
reactor to create a 1.4-kilometer ring of frozen earth intended
to stop groundwater from seeping into the wrecked reactor
buildings. Contractors will prepare a report assessing the
feasibility of that project by December.
Yuzo Onishi, a Kansai University professor who heads the
government panel that endorsed the strategy in May, said it was
the only option to block water in a tight space without cutting
through tangled piping underneath the plant buildings.
"The opinion among the groundwater specialists is that Tepco
has no idea what it's doing," he said. "We have asked them to
bring in specialists on the ground."
Seawater sampling beyond the port surrounding the plant has
not yet shown a rise in cesium or strontium levels, suggesting
the contamination remains contained. But that has not relieved
pressure on the local fishing industry, which has had to scrap
plans to resume test fishing next month because of the recent
leaks at the plant.
After months of discussion, a union representing Fukushima
fishermen has moved closer to endorsing a Tepco plan to divert
water away from the reactor complex and pump it directly into
the sea. But the industry remains staunchly against any attempt
by the utility to dump radiated water into the Pacific.
"We have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what
to do next. Right now we can't see the future. There is so much
uncertainty," said Takayuki Yanai, a trustee of a local fishing
union.
