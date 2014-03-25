TOKYO, March 25 Fishermen working off Japan's
destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant have agreed to allow the
release of uncontaminated groundwater around the facility into
the ocean, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday, in a rare
victory for the site's operator.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), the operator of
the Fukushima station that suffered triple nuclear meltdowns
after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, has been lobbying
local fishermen to allow a "groundwater bypass" for nearly two
years.
A ban on fishing after the nuclear accident pushed most
fishermen in Fukushima out of a job except for occasional work
catching certain types of fish deemed safe.
Tepco's bypass will release 100 tonnes of groundwater a day
that flows downhill towards the devastated plant. The water will
be funnelled to the sea before it becomes contaminated by
flowing into the wrecked reactor basements. Around 400 tonnes of
groundwater flows into reactor buildings each day.
Local fisheries unions had been bitterly opposed to the
utility's bypass after irradiated water leaked from tanks that
were just uphill of the proposed groundwater drains last year.
The leaks sparked international alarm and led to a boycott of
Fukushima fish by South Korea.
Last month Tepco found another leak of highly contaminated
water from one of its hastily built tanks at the plant.
In response to the leaks, Japan pledged half a billion
dollars to build a wall of ice circling the plant and upgrade
Tepco's faltering water treatment system. There are roughly a
thousand tanks at the Fukushima plant holding more than 431,000
tonnes of radioactive water.
