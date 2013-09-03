TOKYO, Sept 3 The Japanese government plans to
spend 47 billion yen ($473.05 million) to deal with mounting
amounts of radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Co's
wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant, the country's
industry minister said on Tuesday.
The government will spend 32 billion yen building a wall of
frozen earth around wrecked reactors to prevent groundwater
entering basements and mixing with water being used to cool
melted fuel rods, industry minister Toshimitsu Motegi told
reporters.
A further 15 billion yen will be spent on upgrading water
treatment systems to reduce the amount of contaminated water
that is building up at the site and threatening to overwhelm
clean up efforts after the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl
in 1986.
About 14 billion yen for the frozen wall and 7 billion yen
for water treatment will be deployed from the country's reserve
budget for the current business year, Motegi said.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, said on Monday it found
another spike in radiation levels near a contaminated water tank
at the plant, which was destroyed by a massive earthquake and
tsunami in March 2011.
Tepco is rushing to contain contaminated water that
continues to increase at a rate of 400 tonnes a day, with floods
of groundwater mixing with highly radioactive water that is
constantly poured over the destroyed reactors to keep melted
fuel rods cool.
The utility said last month that as much as 300 tonnes of
highly radioactive water had leaked from another tank.
($1 = 99.3550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and
Richard Borsuk)