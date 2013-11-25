* U.N. nuclear watchdog to tour wrecked plant, assess
cleanup
* Embattled utility has started removing fuel rods from
damaged building
* Acknowledgement of radioactive water leaks triggered
international alarm
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Nov 25 U.N. nuclear experts arrived in
Japan on Monday to assess the decommissioning of the wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant and the operator's progress in removing
fuel rods from a destroyed reactor building and minimising leaks
of contaminated water.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N.'s
watchdog for nuclear power, is conducting its second review of
plans for decommissioning that may take four decades after the
world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986.
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, 220 km (130 miles)
north of Tokyo, was wrecked by a huge earthquake and tsunami in
March 2011. More than 150,000 residents were evacuated after the
natural disasters triggered three nuclear meltdowns.
During their last review in April, the IAEA was critical of
the cleanup effort by the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power
Co, saying its plan had an unrealistic time frame and
calling for a comprehensive approach to handling contaminated
water.
The government, academics and other experts have since
roundly criticised the utility, known as Tepco, over a long
series of leaks of contaminated water. The company acknowledged
in July that radiated water had been reaching the Pacific Ocean,
probably since the disaster.
"There continues to be significant public disquiet over the
disclosure of various issues around the Fukushima plant,
including the water contamination issue into the Pacific Ocean
despite the government's increased involvement in the clean-up
activities," Tom O'Sullivan, founder of independent energy
consultancy Mathyos Japan.
A team of 19 experts from the IAEA and other bodies will
tour the plant on Wednesday and evaluate Tepco's fuel extraction
process at the No. 4 reactor and its handling of contaminated
water. It concludes its review on Dec 4.
"They must look into Tepco's overall management of the
site," Masashi Goto, a retired Toshiba' nuclear engineer and
critic of Tepco. "They shouldn't just look at each little issue.
They should look at the organisational challenges at Tepco that
have created the recent string of incidents."
IMPROVED WATER MANAGEMENT
After the government said in September it would step in to
oversee the process, water management has improved. That has
allowed Tepco to turn to the real decomissioning work and start
removing the spent fuel rods - a process described by one expert
as similar to removing cigarettes from a crushed pack.
Tepco last week completed the removal of the first batch of
rods from a cooling pool. Its technicians must pluck more than
1,500 brittle and potentially damaged assemblies from a pool
stored 18 meters (59 feet) above ground level in a building now
tilted from the quake.
The fuel extraction is an early stage in the decommissioning
process and serves as an important test for a sceptical
government and public that the utility can handle the cleanup.
The experts will also assess efforts to treat and find
storage space for hundreds of tonnes of radioactive water that
Tepco dumps over the wrecked reactors every day to keep them
cool.
The acknowledgement that 300 tonnes of highly radioactive
water had leaked from one of the hastily built tanks on site
triggered international alarm over Japan's handling of the
cleanup.
The government has pledged additional funds to deal with
radioactive water.
Tepco has also promised to double pay for workers after
coming under fire for labour conditions inside the wreckage of
the plant.
A Reuters investigation last month found that workers' pay
was being skimmed, some employees had been hired under false
pretences and some contractors had links to organised crime
gangs.
