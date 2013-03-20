(Adds IAEA quotes, background on outage)
VIENNA, March 20 Japanese authorities say the
cooling systems at all spent fuel pools at the Fukushima nuclear
power plant have resumed operations after a power outage earlier
this week, the U.N. atomic energy agency said on Wednesday.
Tokyo Electric Power Co had lost power used for
cooling spent uranium fuel rods at its Fukushima Daiichi plant,
illustrating the challenges the Japanese utility faces in trying
to shut down the facility after meltdowns two years ago.
The company, also known as Tepco, said on Tuesday there was
no immediate threat of overheating or radiation releases after
the loss of electricity on Monday. It partially restored power
by Tuesday afternoon, the company said.
But the power loss showed that the plant remained in a
precarious state after an earthquake and tsunami in March 2011
damaged the plant, causing the world's worst nuclear accident in
25 years.
The Vienna-based IAEA said in a statement: "Japan's Nuclear
Regulation Authority (NRA) has informed the International Atomic
Energy Agency that cooling systems at all spent fuel pools at
the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station have resumed
operation."
The power outage began on Monday, disabling spent fuel
cooling systems at reactor units 1,3 and 4 as well as the common
spent fuel pool, the IAEA said. The cooling systems at units 1,
3 and 4 were restarted on Tuesday local time and the common
spent fuel pool shortly after midnight on Wednesday, it added.
"The operator...continues to investigate the cause of the
power outage," the IAEA said.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Angus MacSwan)