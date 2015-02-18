TOKYO Feb 18 Japanese police arrested a
businessman on Wednesday for sending a 15-year-old boy to help
clean up radioactive waste outside the wrecked Fukushima nuclear
plant.
The Aichi prefectural police said the boy, from Kitanagoya
City, western Japan, was sent to Fukushima to cut contaminated
leaves and scrape up dirt in the disaster zone last July.
Japan's labour law prohibits people under 18 from working in
radioactive areas.
The boy told the Asahi newspaper that he was introduced to
his former boss through a government-run employment agency and
ordered to lie about his age.
He said his former employer eventually lowered his wages to
just $30 a day and hit him when he did not do well at his job.
Workers cleaning up villages in Fukushima are supposed to
receive a special hazard allowance equivalent to about $90 a day
from the government in addition to their wages.
An earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 destroyed the
Fukushima Daiichi plant, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo,
sparking triple nuclear meltdowns, forcing more than 160,000
residents to flee nearby towns and contaminating water, food and
air.
Thousands of workers have been clearing waste from towns
closest to the plant in the past four years.
A Reuters investigation showed how Japan's traditional
subcontracting structure in the construction industry opened up
lucrative clean-up contracts in Fukushima to multiple layers of
small companies that regularly skim workers' pay.
($1 = 119.08 yen)
