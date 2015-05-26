(Adds details, context)
By Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO May 26 Japan's ruling coalition will
recommend lifting evacuation orders for most people forced from
their homes by the Fukushima nuclear disaster within two years
in a bid to speed up reconstruction, a draft proposal shows.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party and its governing partner
will also press local governments in the disaster zone to
shoulder more of the reconstruction spending now being borne by
central government, according to the draft seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
Thousands of Fukushima residents remain in temporary housing
more than four years after a massive earthquake and tsunami
triggered meltdowns, explosions and a plume of radiation into
the air at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
plant in March 2011.
Abe's government and the utility, bailed out by taxpayers in
2012, are undertaking an unprecedented cleanup to lower
radiation levels in towns closest to the plant, although some
areas will likely remain off limits for decades.
The coalition's proposal, likely to be approved by the
parties in late June, is meant to form the basis for the Abe
government's reconstruction policies.
Tokyo Electric has paid some $40 billion in compensation to
residents and expects to pay billions more to decontaminate the
area and decommission the wrecked power station, a project that
could take an estimated three decades.
The draft proposal would lift the evacuation orders for
areas with 54,800 registered evacuees, as of the latest data
from October, leaving 24,400 people from the most heavily
affected areas still under evacuation orders.
The proposal says it assumes that the areas will be
sufficiently decontaminated before the evacuation orders are
lifted but offers no scientific rationale for the target date.
Under the existing compensation scheme, the utility pays
each evacuee about $1,000 a month for emotional distress. The
assistance is to be cut off a year after the government lifts an
evacuation order.
The draft plan calls for extending the stipend for all
evacuees until March 2017 so that most residents can receive the
same compensation regardless of when the government lifts its
order.
Tokyo Electric also provides compensation to those who lost
their jobs and partially covers the value of homes in the
affected areas, depending on the length of their forced
evacuation.
Japan began encouraging residents to return to homes 20 km
(12 miles) from the plant last year, but many residents have
mixed feelings about returning to abandoned towns.
Ruling party lawmakers are also pushing to transport
contaminated soil into midterm storage facilities in Fukushima
as quickly as possible, the draft shows.
