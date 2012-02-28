* Worst case scenario seen threatening Japan's existence
FUKUSHIMA, Feb 28 Japan's prime minister
ordered workers to remain at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima
nuclear plant last March as fears mounted of a "devil's chain
reaction" that would force tens of millions of people to flee
Tokyo, a new investigative report shows.
Then-premier Naoto Kan and his staff began referring to a
worst case scenario that could threaten Japan's existence as a
nation around three days after the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami, according to the report by a panel set up by a private
think-tank.
That was when fears mounted that thousands of spent fuel
rods stored at a damaged reactor would melt and spew radiation
after a hydrogen explosion at an adjacent reactor building,
according to the panel report.
Yukio Edano, then Japan's top government spokesman, told the
panel that at the height of tension he feared a "devil's chain
reaction" in which the Fukushima Daiichi plant and the nearby
Fukushima Daini facility, as well as the Tokai nuclear plant,
spiralled out of control, putting the capital at risk.
Kan, who stepped down last September, came under fire for
his handling of the crisis, including flying over the plant by
helicopter the morning after the disasters hit -- a move some
critics said contributed to a delay in the operator's response.
In an interview with Reuters this month, the 65-year-old Kan
said he was haunted by the spectre of a crisis spiralling out of
control and forcing the evacuation of the Tokyo greater
metropolitan area, 240 km (150 miles) away and home to some 35
million people.
After the quake and tsunami struck, three reactors melted
down and radiation spewed widely through eastern Japan, forcing
tens of thousands of residents to evacuate from near the plant.
Plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co, known as Tepco,
managed to avert the worst scenario by pumping water, much of it
from the sea, into Daiichi's damaged reactors and spent fuel
pools. The reactors were stabilised by December.
A year after the disaster, however, Fukushima
Daiichi still resembles a vast wasteland. High radiation levels
hamper a cleanup that is expected to take decades.
The damaged 40-metre-high (125-foot) No.2 reactor building
stands like a bird's nest of twisted steel beams. A Tepco
official who accompanied foreign media to the plant on Tuesday
said metal debris was being painstakingly removed by giant
cranes and pincers as radiation doses were too high for workers.
Another challenge is keeping a new cooling system, built
from a myriad of technologies and prone to breaking down,
running without major glitches.
"An earthquake or tsunami like the ones seen a year ago
could be a source of trouble for these (cooling) systems. But we
are currently reinforcing the spent fuel pool and making the sea
walls higher against tsunamis," Takeshi Takahashi, the Daiichi
plant's manager, told reporters. "A series of back up systems is
also being put in place in case one fails."
Confused media reports at the time of the accident said
Tepco had threatened to withdraw workers from the plant, but
that Kan ordered them to keep staff on-site.
"Now Tepco is saying there was no request for a complete
pullout, that it only asked for a partial withdrawal. The truth
may never come out, but as a result, 50 Tepco staff stayed
behind and ... the worst case scenario was averted," panel chief
Koichi Kitazawa told Reuters before the report's release.
STRONG SENSE OF CRISIS
How many of those who stayed were volunteers is a mystery.
"An order was likely given for full-time employees to stay
behind. We may eventually find out who volunteered to stay, but
the impression from our investigation is that they are under
strict orders to remain silent."
The six-member panel is one of several probing the disaster
caused by the quake and tsunami that knocked out cooling systems
at Fukushima Daiichi and triggered meltdowns of nuclear fuel in
the worst radiation crisis since Chernobyl. Since September, it
has interviewed more than 300 people, including Kan and Edano,
but no Tepco executives.
Kan's administration, Tepco and nuclear regulators have all
faced criticism, both for a confused response and for failing to
come clean on the extent of the crisis in the early days,
undermining public trust in Japan's leaders and bureaucracy.
The panel lauded Kan for keeping the workers on
site, but added that the premier, who had tangled with
bureaucrats in the past and did not trust those around him, was
too hands on in dealing with the crisis.
"Overall, he failed to pass the test," Kitazawa told a news
conference after the report was issued.
Edano on Tuesday acknowledged he had feared the worst around
March 14-15. "I was working with a strong sense of crisis that
under various circumstances, such a thing may be possible," he
told a news conference in Tokyo.
But he defended his silence as government spokesman.
"I shared all information. Back then, I was not in a
position where I, as someone who is not an expert, could
irresponsibly speak about my own personal impressions and my
sense of crisis," he told a news conference.
"I conveyed assessments and decisions of the government,
government agencies and experts," he added.
The panel report said some of Kan's seemingly inexplicable
behaviour stemmed from his belief that Tepco was going to
abandon the plant and the accident would spiral out of control.
An irate Kan blasted Tepco on March 15, yelling: "What the
hell is going on" in an outburst overheard by a Kyodo news
reporter and quickly reported around the globe. "I want you all
to be determined," he was quoted as telling utility executives.
The utility ultimately left a corps of workers who were
dubbed the "Fukushima Fifty" by media and won admiration at home
and abroad as they risked their lives to contain the crisis,
although their names were never made public.
