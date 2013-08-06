TOKYO Aug 7 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
is expected to call on Wednesday for a stronger response to try
to stop highly radioactive water leaking into the ocean from the
crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, the Nikkei newspaper reported.
It also said the government would commit taxpayer money to
halt the buildup of radioactive water at the plant.
On Monday, an official from Japan's nuclear watchdog told
Reuters the leakage had become an "emergency", adding that the
operator of the plant, Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco),
was struggling to contain the problem.
Tepco has been widely castigated for its failure to prepare
for the massive 2011 earthquake and tsunami that devastated its
Fukushima plant and lambasted for its inept response to the
meltdown of three reactors at the facility, 200 km (125 miles)
northeast of Tokyo.
The utility pumps out some 400 tonnes a day of groundwater
flowing from the hills above the Fukushima Daiichi plant into
the basements of the destroyed buildings, which mixes with
highly irradiated water that is used to cool the reactors.
Tepco has said it is taking various measures to prevent the
contaminated water from leaking into a bay near the plant. It
also wants to stem the flow of groundwater before it reaches the
reactors by channelling it around the plant and into the sea
through a "bypass".
The Nikkei newspaper said the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry would seek funding in next fiscal year's budget for one
proposed solution: freezing the soil to prevent groundwater from
leaking into the reactor buildings.
The ministry would start assessing the cost of the effort
this month and is expected to have a budget request ready by the
end of the year, the Nikkei said.
It was not immediately clear how much of a threat the
contaminated groundwater could pose. In the early weeks of the
disaster, the Japanese government allowed Tepco to dump tens of
thousands of tonnes of contaminated water into the Pacific in an
emergency move.
In a bid to prevent more leaks, plant workers created an
underground barrier by injecting chemicals to harden the ground
along the shoreline of the No. 1 reactor building. But that
barrier is only effective in solidifying the ground at least 1.8
metres below the surface.
(Writing by Dean Yates; Editing by Jim Loney)