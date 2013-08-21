* Japan watchdog fears nuclear plant operator can't cope
* Also concerned more tanks might leak radioactive water
* China says "shocked" to hear contaminated water still
leaking
* Contamination levels worst since quake, tsunami crippled
plant
* U.N.'s IAEA says ready to help if required
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and James Topham
TOKYO, Aug 21 Japan's nuclear crisis escalated
to its worst level since a massive earthquake and tsunami
crippled the Fukushima plant more than two years ago, with the
country's nuclear watchdog saying it feared more storage tanks
were leaking contaminated water.
The U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on
Wednesday it viewed the situation at Fukushima "seriously" and
was ready to help if called upon, while nearby China said it was
"shocked" to hear contaminated water was still leaking from the
plant, and urged Japan to provide information "in a timely,
thorough and accurate way".
"We hope the Japanese side can earnestly take effective
steps to put an end to the negative impact of the after-effects
of the Fukushima nuclear accident," China's Foreign Ministry
said in a statement faxed to Reuters in Beijing.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga called the
situation "deplorable", and the Nuclear Regulation Authority
(NRA) said it feared the disaster - the worst nuclear accident
since Chernobyl a quarter of a century earlier - was "in some
respects" beyond the plant operator's ability to cope.
The plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, or
Tepco, has been criticised for its failure to prepare for the
disaster and has since been accused of covering up the extent of
the problems at the plant. After months of denial, Tepco
recently admitted the plant was leaking contaminated water into
the Pacific Ocean from trenches between the reactor buildings
and the shoreline.
It said on Tuesday that contaminated water with dangerously
high levels of radiation was leaking from a storage tank - the
most serious problem in a series of recent mishaps, including
power outages, contaminated workers and other leaks.
The NRA said it was worried about leakage from other similar
tanks that were built hastily to store water washed over melted
reactors at the station to keep them cool. Water in the latest
leak is so contaminated that a person standing close to it for
an hour would receive five times the annual recommended limit
for nuclear workers.
A spokesman for the NRA said the agency plans to upgrade the
severity of the crisis from a Level 1 "anomaly" to a Level 3
"serious incident" on an international scale for radiological
releases. An upgrade would be the first time Japan has issued a
warning on the International Nuclear Event Scale (INES) since
the three reactor meltdowns at Fukushima in March 2011.
Explosions then led to a loss of power and cooling, triggering a
maximum INES Level 7 at the plant.
"HAUNTED HOUSE"
NRA Chairman Shunichi Tanaka likened the stricken nuclear
plant to a house of horrors at an amusement park. "I don't know
if describing it this way is appropriate, but it's like a
haunted house and, as I've said, mishaps keep happening one
after the other," he told reporters. "We have to look into how
we can reduce the risks and how to prevent it from becoming a
fatal or serious incident."
He said the NRA would consult with the IAEA about whether it
was appropriate to assign a rating to the leakage at the plant.
"Japanese authorities continue to provide the Agency with
information on the situation at the plant, and Agency experts
are following the issue closely," Gill Tudor, spokesperson at
the Vienna-based IAEA, said in an e-mailed statement.
"The IAEA views this matter seriously and remains ready to
provide assistance on request."
Each one-step INES increase represents a 10-fold increase in
severity, according to a factsheet on the IAEA website.
(www.iaea.org/) A Level 3 rating is assigned when there is
exposure of more than 10 times the limit for workers, according
to the factsheet.
In an emailed comment, Andrew Sherry, director of the Dalton
Nuclear Institute at the University of Manchester, said: "Though
serious, this leak is a long way from the Level 7 incident we
were facing in 2011. The approach taken by Tepco to drain the
tank, pump leaked water to temporary storage, and protect the
drainage of contaminated water to ground water, is entirely
sensible."
"This incident highlights the need for an inspection
programme for these many hundreds of storage tanks, and the need
to consider replacing bolted or sealed storage tanks, which were
relatively quick to build, with a more robust welded design."
South Korea's Asiana Airlines Inc said it would
cancel charter flights between Seoul and Fukushima city in
October due to public concerns over the radioactive water leaks.
The city, around 60 kms (37 miles) from the nuclear facility
and with a population of some 284,000, is a popular destination
for golfers and tourists visiting nearby local hot springs and
lakes.