* May tap reserve budget to deal with toxic water - industry
minister
* May turn to foreign expertise if necessary
* Tepco shares close down 7 pct
By Antoni Slodkowski
HIRONO, Japan, Aug 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the operator of the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant,
said it would invite foreign decommissioning experts to advise
it on how to deal with highly radioactive water leaking from the
site, and Japan signalled it may dip into a $3.6 billion
emergency reserve fund to help pay for the clean-up.
Visiting the plant crippled by an earthquake and tsunami in
March 2011, Toshimitsu Motegi, the trade and industry minister,
said on Monday he would set up a taskforce to take charge of the
clean-up, and send officials to Fukushima to oversee operations.
"I strongly feel that the government should get fully
involved," he told reporters after touring the Fukushima Daiichi
facility, which is 220 km (137 miles) north of Tokyo.
Motegi ordered Tokyo Electric Power, or Tepco, to replace
storage tanks that are at risk of leaking radioactive water.
Tepco acknowledged last week that hundreds of tonnes of highly
radioactive water had leaked from one of around 350 tanks that
were assembled quickly after the 2011 nuclear meltdowns at the
site. The tanks are used to store water pumped
through the reactors to keep fuel in the melted cores from
overheating.
Motegi said Tepco should have more frequent patrols around
the tanks and better documentation of inspections. He said the
utility should replace weaker bolted tanks with sturdier welded
storage units. Tepco said it was setting up its own group of
experts to oversee toxic water and storage tanks at the
Fukushima site.
"For measures that require sophisticated technology, we will
appropriately implement them as the government while
collaborating with authorities on fiscal measures, including the
use of a reserve fund," Motegi said.
Earlier on Monday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga
said the situation at Fukushima was "deplorable", and signalled
the government could use some of the 350 billion yen set aside
in this year's budget as a reserve for natural disasters and
other emergencies.
Tepco's revelation of the toxic leaks is the most serious
problem in a series of recent mishaps, including power outages,
contaminated workers and other leaks. Tepco also said last month
- after repeated denials - that the Fukushima plant was leaking
contaminated water into the Pacific Ocean from trenches between
the reactor buildings and the shoreline.
Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority said last week it
feared the disaster was "in some respects" beyond Tepco's
ability to cope.
The latest crisis comes as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has
been touting Japan's nuclear technology abroad to countries like
Turkey, promising that its nuclear reactor makers have learned
vital safety lessons from the disaster.
Tepco shares ended down 6.9 percent on Monday after falling
as much as 10 percent to their lowest level in 12 weeks.
CHERNOBYL LESSONS
Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday visited Chernobyl
in Ukraine, the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, and said he
hoped to apply lessons learned there to Fukushima.
"I directly saw that the battle to contain the accident
still continues 27 years after the disaster. Ukraine's
experience and knowledge serve as a useful reference for workers
coping with the Fukushima nuclear crisis," Kyodo news agency
quoted Kishida as telling reporters.
China on Sunday said it was paying close attention to
developments at Fukushima, noting it has the right to request
entry into waters near the facility to conduct checks and assess
the impact of the nuclear accident on the Western Pacific.
The country's State Oceanic Administration said it hadn't
found any evidence of a "direct impact" from radiation on
Chinese waters, but will closely monitor developments.
Public distrust towards Tepco's handling of the Fukushima
plant clean-up has also intensified, with a Mainichi newspaper
poll finding 91 percent of respondents saying the government
should take a more active role in the contaminated water issue.