By Sophie Knight and Antoni Slodkowski
IWAKI, Japan Nov 11 For many of Japan's oldest
nuclear refugees, all they want is to be allowed back to the
homes they were forced to abandon. Others are ready to move
away, severing ties to the ghost towns that remain in the shadow
of the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant.
But among the thousands of evacuees stuck in temporary
housing more than two and a half years after the worst nuclear
accident since Chernobyl, there is a shared understanding on one
point - Japan's government is unable to deliver on its ambitious
initial goals for cleaning up the areas that had to be evacuated
after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster.
"You can't have a temporary life forever," said Ichiro
Kazawa, 61, whose home was destroyed by the tsunami that also
knocked out power to the Fukushima plant.
Kazawa escaped four minutes before the first wave. Next
year, he hopes to return to a home within sight of the Fukushima
plant and take his 88-year-old mother back. But he wants the
government to admit what many evacuees have already accepted -
for many there will be no going home as planned.
"I think it will be easier for people who can't go back
anyway to be told that so they can plan their future," said
Kazawa, who remains unemployed.
Lawmakers from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition parties
on Monday recommended the government step back from the most
ambitious Fukushima clean-up goals, and begin telling evacuees
that a $30 billion clean-up will not achieve the long-term
radiation reduction goal set by the previous administration.
"The government and ruling party will act as one and deal with
this firmly," said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga,
adding that Abe would consider the proposal seriously.
The government is also considering a proposal floated
earlier this month to offer new compensation to residents in the
areas of highest radiation who have no prospect of returning
home, officials involved have said.
"There will come a time when someone has to say, 'You won't
be able to live here any more, but we will make up for it'," the
secretary general of the LDP, Shigeru Ishiba, said in a speech
earlier this month.
FRUSTRATION, RESIGNATION
Around a third of the 160,000 people forced to flee when the
earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the
Fukushima plant remain in flimsy temporary housing units that
are nearing the 3-year limit initially promised.
Social workers report an increase in domestic strife,
alcoholism and illnesses such as deep vein thrombosis from lack
of exercise. In August, the number of people in Fukushima who
have died since the accident from illnesses related to prolonged
evacuation rose to 1,539, nearing the prefecture's tsunami death
toll of 1,599.
Among those who remain, there is frustration, resignation
and a sense that the hardest decisions remain ahead.
"Politicians preferred to make people believe in something
and put off making really difficult decisions until as late as
possible," said Hideo Hasegawa, who runs a non-profit group in
Fukushima helping evacuees.
The evacuation area - a little bigger than Hong Kong - was
carved into three zones in late 2011 based on radiation
readings. The most contaminated area was predicted to remain
uninhabited for at least five years and remains off limits.
The Ministry of Environment has contracted work to clean up
the 11 most heavily contaminated townships, with the aim of
bringing the average annual radiation dose to 20 millisieverts
per year based on a range suggested by the International Centre
for Radiological Protection.
Current policy dictates that evacuation orders be lifted and
compensation payments stopped when that level is reached.
However, the government also set a lower, long-term target of 1
millisievert - twice the background radiation in Denver.
Some had hoped the decontamination project employing
thousands of temporary workers to strip trees, spray roads and
remove topsoil would be enough to hit that ambitious target.
Officials had cautioned from the start against those hopes,
since 90 percent of the projected reduction in radiation comes
from natural decay of radioactive particles over time.
DELAYS, DUMPING
Meanwhile, decontamination work has been marred by delays
and reports that workers have sometimes simply dumped waste
rather than collect it for later storage. The environment
ministry has pushed back the deadline for completion for seven
of 11 townships and has yet to announce new target dates.
Some evacuees remain concerned that 20 millisieverts per
year poses health risks, especially for children. That dose over
five years is the limit for nuclear workers. Many have stuck
with the target of 1 millisievert as a yardstick for safety.
"No matter how hard they try to decontaminate, radiation
isn't going down. So even though we have decided to go back, we
can't," said Keiko Shioi, a 59-year-old housewife from Naraha,
near the nuclear plant. Radiation near her house is running at
two to three times the long-term target, she said.
Just 12 percent of evacuees from Tomioka, one of the most
heavily contaminated villages, say they want to return home,
according to a survey published in September.
"No matter how much they decontaminate I'm not going back
because I have children and it is my responsibility to protect
them," said Yumi Ide, a mother of two teenage boys from Tomioka.
Evacuees are equally worried about a lack of jobs, schools,
medical care or even groceries in towns that have been abandoned
since 2011.
"It doesn't make any sense to return people to towns with no
infrastructure," said Norio Horiuchi, 71, a retired engineer
from Tomioka.