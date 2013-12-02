* Experts praise initial decommissioning steps at wrecked
Japanese plant
* But they also say contaminated water remains a major issue
* Committee was set up after calls for improvement in safety
culture
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 2 The operator of the wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant won rare praise from monitors on Monday
for its efforts to decommission the site, but the specialists
also said the company still faced steep challenges, particularly
in managing contaminated water.
A huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered three
meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, the worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986, and exposed a lack of
preparation by Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco.
The company has floundered for much of the last 2-1/2 years
in dealing with several problems at the site, including a series
of leaks of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.
But it has proceeded with initial decommissioning steps,
including the tricky removal of spent fuel rod assemblies from a
badly damaged reactor building. The entire process is likely to
take decades and costs ten of billions of dollars.
"It's nice to see the good progress Tepco has made in the
last several months," Dale Klein, a former chairman of the U.S.
Nuclear Regulatory Commission, told a meeting of the Nuclear
Reform Monitoring Committee.
"There's obviously a lot more work to be done, but it's very
positive progress....Spent fuel movement at (reactor) No. 4 went
very well. You have demonstrated a very positive approach to
safety culture."
But Klein added: "You've also made good progress in water
management. But again water will continue to be a challenge at
the Fukushima site."
The Monitoring Committee, which includes four members from
outside Tepco, was set up in September 2012 in response to calls
for independent experts to monitor pledges to raise standards of
safety culture. It held its fifth meeting on Monday.
Barbara Judge, a British-based nuclear expert, also pointed
to "extremely good progress" by the company.
"...But nuclear safety is a long proposition. And it's only
beginning," she said. "I'm disappointed that it's not going as
fast as we would have liked it to. There is still reluctance by
some of the members to ask the hard questions."
The plant is located 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo.
BETTER WORKING CONDITIONS
Judge praised improvements in working conditions for those
overseeing the clean up and decommissioning process, saying the
efforts would make "working at Fukushima easier for them and
better for the company and better for the country".
Tepco last month began the delicate task of removing more
than 1,500 brittle and potentially damaged assemblies from
unstable reactor No. 4, its first steps to decommissioning the
station after bringing the melted reactors under control.
By Monday, the Tepco website said it had removed 44 fuel
assemblies, including 22 irradiated used rods.
Klein said so far the removal has gone "very well," adding
that "the most important thing is that the cores are cooled and
the spent nuclear fuel is cool".
Tepco estimates that removing all the rods from the reactor
will take a year, although some experts say that is an ambitious
target.
But Tepco's difficulties have focused on radioactive water
leaks and in July it first acknowledged, after months of denial,
that the water had spilled into the Pacific. Its management of
water leaks has improved since the government said in September
it was stepping into oversee the process.
The International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. watchdog
for nuclear power, is currently undertaking an inspection of the
Fukushima site after issuing rare criticism of Tepco during a
visit earlier in the year.