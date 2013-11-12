Nov 12 Japan's government is finalising plans to
borrow an additional 3 trillion yen ($30 billion) to pay for
compensating Fukushima evacuees and cleaning up the area outside
the wrecked nuclear plant, people with knowledge of the
situation say.
The additional borrowing would mark both a recognition of
the project's mounting costs and the difficulty of hitting the
initial targets for reducing radiation levels in the towns and
villages hardest hit by fallout from the worst nuclear accident
since Chernobyl.
The new government borrowing programme would increase the
amount earmarked for Fukushima-related expenses to the
equivalent of just over $80 billion from about $50 billion,
according to government officials with knowledge of the
developing plan who asked not to be named.
That $80 billion excludes the cost of decomissioning
Fukushima's six reactors, a process expected to take 30 years or
more.
