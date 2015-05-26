TOKYO May 26 Japan's ruling coalition will
recommend lifting evacuation orders for most people forced from
their homes by the Fukushima nuclear disaster within two years
in a bid to speed up reconstruction, a draft proposal shows.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's party and its governing partner
will also press local governments in the disaster zone to
shoulder more of the reconstruction spending now being borne by
central government, according to the draft seen by Reuters on
Tuesday.
Thousands of Fukushima residents remain in temporary housing
more than four years after a massive earthquake and tsunami
triggered meltdowns, explosions and a plume of radiation into
the air at Tokyo Electric Power Co's Fukushima Daiichi
plant in March, 2011.
(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing
by William Mallard)