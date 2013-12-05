TOKYO Dec 5 Japan's ruling party could set up a
British-style agency to shut down the wrecked Fukushima nuclear
plant, taking control of a project now managed by the station's
embattled operator, a senior party policymaker said on Thursday.
A huge earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered three
meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear station, the worst
nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986, and exposed a lack of
preparation by Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco.
The company has floundered for much of the last 2-1/2 years
in dealing with several problems at the site, including a series
of leaks of radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean.
Tepco has proceeded with initial decommissioning steps,
including the tricky removal of spent fuel rod assemblies from a
badly damaged reactor building. Dismantling the plant and
decontaminating the nearby area is likely to take decades and
cost ten of billions of dollars.
"It is likely that the government will eventually have to
take responsibility" for the decommissioning, Tadamori Oshima,
head of the Liberal Democratic Party's task force on disaster
reconstruction, told Reuters.
While immediate decommissioning steps should be taken by
Tepco, a government oversight body should direct the utility,
Oshima added, but gave no further details.
In Britain, the National Decommissioning Authority, a public
body, is charged with managing the dismantling of the country's
atomic power and research stations.
Oshima had pushed for a government agency to shut down the
plant, but the LDP did not include this aggressive proposal in a
November report on Fukushima.
Tepco, de facto nationalised after 2011, is still
responsible for the ambitious decommissioning of the plant as
well as for paying compensation to evacuees and cleaning up
affected areas.
A plan to set up a decommissioning agency is controversial
as it would reduce Tepco's responsibility and increase the
burden on taxpayers.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has so far pledged half a billion
dollars in government funds to help stem the flow of
contaminated water at the plant after a highly radioactive water
leak in August triggered international alarm.
Lawmakers from Abe's coalition recommended last month that
the government step back from the most ambitious goals for the
vast clean-up and begin telling evacuees the $30-billion
exercise will miss a long-term radiation reduction goal set
after the disaster.
Oshima suggested the government would informally relax the
long-term target, set by the previous government, to
decontaminate an area the size of Connecticut around the
Fukushima plant to levels of 1 millisievert of radiation or
less.
"After we bring ambient radiation (down) to between 5 to 10
millisieverts and complete the decontamination, we will take
thorough measures to manage individuals' dosage and safeguard
their health," he said. "But a new radiation target would be
difficult to publish because it would create a big problem."
The International Atomic Energy Agency said recently that a
radiation reading of up to 20 millisieverts was acceptable by
world standards.
Radiation levels in the area vary greatly. For example,
Tomioka, a township about 12 km south of the Fukushima Daiichi
plant, had ambient radiation ranging from 1 to 50 millisieverts
by March.
About a third of the 160,000 people forced to flee when the
earthquake and tsunami triggered a triple meltdown at the
Fukushima plant remain in flimsy temporary housing.
