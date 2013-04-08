TOKYO, April 8 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co
said on Monday it does not have enough tank space
should it need to move contaminated water from storage pits that
started leaking over the weekend at its wrecked Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Two years after the worst nuclear disaster in a quarter of a
century, Tepco is struggling with breakdowns and glitches in its
jerry-rigged cooling system to keep reactors and spent fuel
pools in a safe state known as cold shutdown.
About 120,000 litres (32,000 gallons) of water contaminated
with radiation leaked from two giant pits over the weekend. The
cooling system has broken down twice over the past three weeks.
The utility does not have enough sturdy, above-ground tanks
it is building to take the water from the pits, a Tepco general
manager, Masayuki Ono, said at a news conference at the
company's headquarters.
Tepco engineers have not decided whether to transfer the
water to above-ground tanks, Ono said. The plant's seven storage
pits are lined with water-proof sheets meant to keep the
contaminated water from leaking into the soil.
An earthquake triggered tsunami waves that crashed into the
power plant north of Tokyo on March 11, 2001, setting off a
chain of events that caused three reactors to melt down and
forcing 160,000 people to flee from their homes.
In the immediate aftermath of explosions at the plant, Tepco
released some radioactive water into the sea nearby, prompting
protests from neighbouring countries. Many nations put
restrictions on imports of Japanese food after the disaster.
It was the worst nuclear accident since the Chernobyl
disaster in 1986.
"It is extremely regrettable that incidents keep occurring
at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant," Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga told reporters. "The government has instructed
Tepco to carry out a fundamental review of how it's dealing with
the problems."
Tepco's president, Naomi Hirose, was summoned to the
Industry Ministry to explain the leaks in the temporary storage
pits and got a public dressing down from the minister,
Toshimitsu Motegi.
Tepco said on Friday it lost the ability to cool radioactive
fuel rods in one of the plant's reactors for about three hours,
the second cooling system failure at the plant in three weeks.
Last month, a senior Tepco executive told Reuters in an
interview that the company was struggling to stop groundwater
flooding into the damaged reactor buildings and may take as long
as four years to fix the problem.
