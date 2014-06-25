By Elaine Lies
| TOKYO, June 26
TOKYO, June 26 Japanese farmers in Fukushima try
to convince sceptical visitors that their crops are safe from
radiation. Blood trickles from the nose of a reporter who visits
the area.
These are just two of the tales from the aftermath of the
world's worst nuclear disaster in 25 years - as told by manga,
Japan's ubiquitous comics for adults and teens, which have taken
up Fukushima on an unprecedented scale even as Japanese film
largely avoids the topic.
"Ichi Efu", which centres on workers at the Fukushima
Daiichi nuclear plant, has sold 170,000 copies in book form in
nearly two months, rare for a debut manga. Another manga set off
a furore that sparked angry responses from the government,
including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
As Fukushima fades from the public spotlight, publishers say
they hope manga will spark debate about uncomfortable topics
such as the health impact of the accident, which released
radiation over a wide swathe of northeastern Japan.
In contrast to the more than 30 manga published since the
disaster, there has been only one mass-market film to date on
Fukushima - "Homeland", released in March. Its director was
careful to emphasise the human story over any political
statements during publicity tours.
The nuclear disaster, set off by a tsunami that tore through
the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant and touched off meltdowns,
remains a sensitive subject in Japan, especially since thousands
still remain in temporary housing and may never go home again.
"Movies take a lot of money and backers tend to flinch away
from this topic ... Manga are a lot more independent and can go
where even news programmes might hesitate," said Kenichiro
Shinohara, an editor at the popular "Morning" manga weekly where
"Ichi Efu" is also published.
There are several hundred manga published in Japan each
year, ranging from cute to violent and pornographic, in magazine
and book form. Most are pure entertainment, but others take up
samurai-era history, business strategy or World War Two - most
notably "Barefoot Gen", a manga about the Hiroshima bombing that
stirred controversy last year.
The popular media form - more than 10 million copies of
manga magazines are sold annually - is afforded unrivaled
freedom in Japan. Last week, Japan passed a law banning the
possession of child pornography, but pornographic manga
featuring children was excluded after publishers and opposition
lawmakers said it could limit free speech.
EASIER TO FOLLOW
Fukushima manga run the gamut from "Sobamon", which promotes
the safety of Fukushima produce, to the overtly anti-nuclear
"Fighting the Nuclear Demon". At least one is set in the future.
"Manga are easier to follow than serious journalism or
reportage, and of course there is some entertainment value,
which makes them easier to pick up," said Kazuma Yoshimura, head
of the Manga Research Centre at Kyoto's Seika University.
"Most disasters have an end point, but the nuclear problem
is ongoing. The special aspects of manga, like looking towards
the future and fiction, allow tackling the subject on a
different level."
Though manga began trickling out shortly after the disaster
took place, it wasn't until April that most of the nation became
aware of them, thanks to a food manga called "Oishinbo" - The
Gourmet - and a Fukushima food safety series.
In it, several characters suffered nosebleeds they blamed on
radiation exposure - a situation that medical experts say is
highly unlikely but something they have not ruled out. The manga
also said the Fukushima area would be unlivable for years.
This unleashed a flood of angry comments from Fukushima
residents to Abe and other cabinet ministers, who called for
people to use "correct" information, in turn setting off
discussions about free speech and government cover-ups.
"Of course manga are written so they're easy to understand
in one glance, which does make it possible for things to be
taken wrong and rumours to be born," Yoshimura said.
The editor of the manga apologised for some word choices but
remained unrepentant about running it, citing fading interest in
Fukushima and the need for more discussion about the issue.
"In addition, people still aren't really settled in what
they think about Fukushima," said Kaoru Endo, a sociology
professor at Tokyo's Gakushuin University. "They remain uneasy
because they feel that ... a lot hasn't yet been revealed."
Among the most talked about is "Ichi Efu", which is drawn by
Kazuto Tatsuta, a pseudonym, who actually worked in the plant
himself for roughly a year.
The manga, whose title is the insiders' name for the nuclear
plant, is drawn in realistic detail and relates the life of
workers. It touches on shady hiring practices, the trials of
working in anti-radiation gear and getting an itchy nose or
needing to use the toilet.
Shinohara, the "Morning" magazine editor, said they took
care to make sure the manga didn't stray into any sort of
political stance. Even so, some other magazines have refused to
run advertisements for "Ichi Efu".
"A lot of people have said that it lacks drama, but I think
that just showing life at the plant is scary enough - by showing
that this kind of workplace has gone on long enough to be
normal," he said. "Having somebody collapse is kind of cliche."
(Editing by Jeremy Laurence)