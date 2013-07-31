* Tokyo Electric Power confronts many unknowns at crippled
plant
* Japanese public also in the dark over clean-up, say
critics
* Utility says radiation makes it hard to reach all parts of
facility
* Says trying to explain clean-up problems to the public
* Chair of third party panel blames incompetence, not
deliberate policy
By Antoni Slodkowski and Mari Saito
TOKYO, July 31 Two and a half years after the
worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, the operator of Japan's
wrecked Fukushima plant faces a daunting array of unknowns.
Why the plant intermittently emits steam; how groundwater
seeps into its basement; whether fixes to the cooling system
will hold; how nearby groundwater is contaminated by radioactive
matter; how toxic water ends up in the sea and how to contain
water that could overwhelm the facility's storage tanks.
What is clear, say critics, is that Tokyo Electric Power Co
is keeping a nervous Japanese public in the dark about
what it does know.
The inability of the utility, known as Tepco, to get to
grips with the situation raises questions over whether it can
successfully decommission the Fukushima Daiichi plant, say
industry experts and analysts.
"They let people know about the good things and hide the bad
things. This culture of cover up hasn't changed since the
disaster," said Atsushi Kasai, a former researcher at the Japan
Atomic Energy Research Institute.
Tepco's handling of the clean-up has complicated Japan's
efforts to restart its 50 nuclear power plants, almost all of
which have been idled since the disaster over local community
concerns about safety.
That has made Japan dependent on expensive imported fuels
for virtually all its energy.
RADIATION COMPLICATES THE JOB
A 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami off
Japan's eastern coast killed nearly 20,000 people on March 11,
2011. It also destroyed the Fukushima plant, causing meltdowns
at some of its reactors and hydrogen explosions. Radiation
leaked into the air and sea.
Tepco was heavily criticised by nuclear experts and the
government at the time for what was seen as an inept response to
the disaster. It has won few supporters since.
The company says it is doing its best with the clean-up at
the plant, 200 km (125 miles) northeast of Tokyo, adding so much
is unknown because workers cannot get to every corner of the
facility because of high radiation.
But the missteps continue.
Reversing months of denials, Tepco said on July 22 that
radioactive water from the plant was reaching the ocean.
That was the latest, and according to experts and
anti-nuclear activists, the most glaring in a string of belated
admissions that have undermined public trust in Japan's largest
utility.
In January, Tepco found fish contaminated with high levels
of radiation inside a port at the plant. Local fishermen and
independent researchers had already suspected a leak of
radioactive water, but Tepco denied the claims.
It investigated only after Japan's new nuclear watchdog
expressed alarm earlier this month at Tepco's own reports of
huge spikes in radioactive cesium, tritium and strontium in
groundwater near the shore.
Tepco apologised while President Naomi Hirose took a pay cut
as a result.
"They had said it wouldn't reach the ocean, that they didn't
have the data to show that it was going into the ocean," said
Masashi Goto, a former nuclear engineer for Toshiba Corp
who has worked at plants run by Tepco and other
utilities.
FRUSTRATED AT COMMUNICATION
A Tepco spokesman said the company was trying to communicate
with the public.
"We do our best to present our explanations behind the
possible causes of what's happening," he said.
Tepco was incompetent rather than intentionally withholding
information, said Dale Klein, who chairs a third-party panel
commissioned by Tepco to oversee the reform of its nuclear
division and a decomissioning process that could cost at least
$11 billion and take up to 40 years.
"The plant is in a difficult physical configuration. I have
some sympathy," Klein, a former chairman of the U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission, told Reuters.
"It's not the fact that we're having surprises - it's the
way they're handling them. That's where my frustrations are."
Tepco says it is dealing with the clean-up hand-in-hand with
the government. It has also relied on expertise from the U.S.
Department of Energy and General Electric.
But a Reuters investigation in December found that foreign
companies had won few, if any, contracts to develop technologies
for scrapping the reactors.
Tepco, accused by experts of lacking transparency even
before the disaster, was heavily criticised in the days after
the calamity for not providing timely information to the public.
It was more than two months before it said three of the six
reactors at the plant had suffered nuclear meltdowns. Industry
experts had suspected meltdowns long before that.
Since the beginning of this year, the plant has been plagued
by problems.
A worker on the site spotted steam rising from the No. 3
reactor building, but Tepco has only been able to speculate on
its cause. In March, a rat shorted a temporary switchboard and
cut power for 29 hours that was used to cool spent uranium fuel
rods in pools.
WATER STORAGE NIGHTMARE
Experts say Tepco is attempting the most ambitious nuclear
clean-up in history, even greater than the Chernobyl disaster in
1986.
One of its biggest headaches is trying to contain
radioactive water that cools the reactors as it mixes with some
400 tonnes of fresh groundwater pouring into the plant daily.
Workers have built more than 1,000 tanks to store the mixed
water, which accumulates at the rate of an Olympic swimming pool
each week.
With more than 85 percent of the 380,000 tonnes of storage
capacity filled, Tepco has said it could run out of space.
The tanks are built from parts of disassembled old
containers brought from defunct factories and put together with
new parts, workers from the plant told Reuters. They say steel
bolts in the tanks will corrode in a few years.
Tepco says it does not know how long the tanks will hold. It
reckons it would need to more than double the current capacity
over the next three years to contain all the water. It has no
plan for after that.
Instead, the utility wants to stem the flow of groundwater
before it reaches the reactors by channelling it around the
plant and into the sea through a "bypass".
The groundwater would be captured at the elevated end of the
plant into a system of wells and channelled into pipes that
would carry it to the sea.
Local fishermen oppose the idea, dismissing Tepco's claims
that radiation levels in the water would be negligible.
Meanwhile, Tepco's improvised efforts to stop radioactive
water leaking into the sea include sinking an 800-meter-long
steel barrier along the coastline, injecting the ground with
solidifying chemicals and possibly even freezing the ground with
technology used in subway-tunnel construction.
Industry experts are not impressed.
"You can't do temporary fixes in nuclear power," said Goto.
"They say everything's fine until bad data comes out."