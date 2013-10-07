* Tepco says cooling restored to damaged reactors
* Worker mistakenly switched off power - regulator
* Tepco shares slide 7.6 pct
(Adds more on power loss, share price)
TOKYO, Oct 7 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant said on Monday that pumps used to inject
water to cool damaged reactors were hit by a power failure, but
a backup system kicked in immediately.
The Nuclear Regulation Authority said a worker conducting
system inspections mistakenly pushed a button turning off power
to some of the systems in the four reactor buildings at the
Fukushima plant.
The plant operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co, or
Tepco, pours hundreds of tonnes of water a day over the reactors
to keep them cool after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in
March 2011 triggered meltdowns and hydrogen explosions.
Tepco said water was being pumped to the No. 1, No. 2 and
No. 3 reactors at the plant and pools storing spent fuel rods
were being cooled.
The latest incident is another reminder of the precarious
state of the Fukushima plant, which has suffered a series of
mishaps and accidents this year. Earlier this year, Tepco lost
power to cool spent uranium fuel rods at the Fukushima Daiichi
plant after a rat tripped an electrical wire.
Tepco has come under increased scrutiny after it found in
August that 300 tonnes of highly radioactive water had leaked
from one of the hastily built storage tanks at the Fukushima
site. Japan stepped up support for the embattled utility last
month, pledging half a billion dollars to help contain
contaminated water at Fukushima.
The utility is struggling to store massive amounts of
contaminated water at the site while planning a complex
decommission that could take decades to complete.
Shares in Tepco dropped by as much as 8.9 percent on Monday,
to a 5-week low, and last traded at 488 yen, down 7.6 percent.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian
Geoghegan)