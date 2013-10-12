TOKYO Oct 12 Japanese authorities may have
underestimated by 20 percent the radiation doses workers got in
the initial phase of the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster,
a Japanese newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a U.N. panel.
A big earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 damaged the power
station north of Tokyo, operated by Tokyo Electric Power Co
, causing three partial reactor meltdowns. The company
has struggled to contain leaking radiation since then.
The U.N. Scientific Committee on the Effects of Atomic
Radiation (UNSCEAR) raised doubts about the dose estimates of
the government and Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, in a summary of a
report on Oct. 12, according to the Asahi Shimbun.
The U.N. committee analysed radiation doses in 25,000 people
who worked at the plant on or before October 2012, using data
provided by the government, Tepco and others, the newspaper
said.
It determined that the tests used on workers did not take
into account some types of radiation.
In particular, workers were tested for thyroid gland doses
from radioactive iodine after a significant delay, through
procedures that failed to account for iodine-132 and iodine-133,
which have short half-lives of 2 hours and 20 hours,
respectively.
The Asahi Shimbun said if the U.N. panel's assessment was
accurate, more workers would be eligible for free health checks.
It did not give any detail of the implications on the health
of the workers.
Increased radiation exposure has been linked to greater
rates of cancer and thyroid disorders.
A spokesman for Tepco was not immediately available for
comment.
