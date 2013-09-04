TOKYO, Sept 4 Radiation readings around tanks
holding contaminated water at the crippled Fukushima nuclear
plant have spiked more than 20 percent to their highest level,
Japan's nuclear regulator said, again raising questions about
the clean-up of the worst atomic disaster in 27 years.
Readings at the Fukushima Daiichi plant showed radiation as
high as 2,200 millisieverts (mSv), the Nuclear Regulation
Authority said, up from 1,800 mSv at the weekend. Exposure to
radiation of those levels would be enough to kill an unprotected
person within hours.
(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Mari Saito; Editing by Paul
Tait)