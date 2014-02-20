* Worst radioactive water leak at Fukushima since last
August
* Utility says water unlikely to have reached ocean
* Tepco strongly criticised for reaction to 2011 meltdowns
(Adds company quote, radiation measurement, more details)
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Feb 20 The operator of Japan's Fukushima
nuclear plant said on Thursday that 100 tonnes of highly
contaminated water had leaked out of a tank, the worst incident
since last August, when a series of radioactive water leaks
sparked international alarm.
Tokyo Electric Power Co told reporters the latest
leak was unlikely to have reached the ocean. But news of the
leak at the site, devastated by a 2011 earthquake and tsunami,
further undercut public trust in a utility rocked by a string of
mishaps and disclosure issues.
"We are taking various measures, but we apologise for
worrying the public with such a leak," said Masayuki Ono, a
spokesman for the utility, also known as Tepco.
"Water is unlikely to have reached the ocean as there is no
drainage in that tank area."
Tepco said water overflowed from a large storage tank at the
site late on Wednesday after a valve had remained open by
mistake and sent too much contaminated water into a separate
holding area.
A worker patrolling the area, around 700 metres from the
ocean, spotted drips of water leaking through a drain attached
to the side of the tank.
The utility has been harshly criticsed for its response to
the three nuclear meltdowns following the quake and tsunami at
the plant, 220 km (130 miles) north of Tokyo.
A nuclear regulatory official last week said Tepco delayed
release of record-high measurements of strontium-90 in
groundwater despite repeated requests by the regulator.
Initial measurements of the latest incident showed the
leaked water had a reading of 230 million becquerels per litre
of beta-emitting radioactive isotopes, including strontium 90.
That level is almost equal to that recorded in last year's
leak of 300 tonnes of contaminated water, deemed a "serious
incident", or level three, on the seven-point international
scale for radiological releases.
The legal limit for releasing strontium 90 into the ocean is
30 becquerels per litre.
(Additional reporting by Kentaro Hamada; Editing by Dominic Lau
and Ron Popeski)