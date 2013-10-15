* Tepco drafts in workers, promises improvements in
Fukushima cleanup
* Pledges from banks depend on starting on restarting other
reactors
* Regulator says Tepco must prove it can properly manage
nuclear plants
By Mari Saito and Yoshifumi Takemoto
TOKYO, Oct 15 The operator of Japan's wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant, under fire to put right repeated
contamination mishaps, promised on Tuesday to draft in extra
workers and improve equipment as part of plans to make the site
safe and keep the company solvent.
Tokyo Electric Power Company, or Tepco, has been
reprimanded twice in as many months by Japan's nuclear regulator
for mismanagement in a cleanup operation more than 2 1/2 years
after the Fukushima Daiichi plant was struck by an earthquake
and tsunami.
Though the company has posted more than $27 billion in net
losses since the disaster, it has received pledges of financing
from banks totalling $5.9 billion.
Much of that, however, is contingent on Tepco securing the
regulator's approval to restart two of seven reactors at another
of its plants, the world's largest nuclear plant.
"We will increase the workforce at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
power plant and make sure we have an accurate grasp of the
situation, follow procedures, introduce proper communications
and instructions needed to carry out competent management of the
site," Tepco said in a statement after submitting a report to
the regulator.
The increase, it said, would bring to 200 the number of
workers drafted in since September to deal with contaminated
water. The cleanup of the disaster, the worst nuclear crisis
since Chernobyl in 1986, is expected to take decades.
Tepco has been battling the rising contaminated water at
Fukushima, 220 km (130 miles) northeast of Tokyo, that is
leaking into the adjacent Pacific Ocean.
After months of denials, Tepco acknowledged in July that the
water was flowing into the sea from the wrecked reactor
buildings. Last week, it said radiation levels in nearby
seawater had soared to the highest level in two years.
JAPAN WITHOUT NUCLEAR
Japan shut down all 50 of its reactors for safety checks in
response to a wave of public revulsion after three meltdowns at
Fukushima caused mass contamination and evacuations in the
aftermath of the 2011 tsunami.
Two reactors restarted last year, but are now off line for
maintenance, leaving the country without power generated from
nuclear plants for only the third time in more than 40 years.
The chairman of Japan's new Nuclear Regulatory Agency (NRA)
has said Tepco must prove its cleanup operations at Fukushima
are in order before its plan to fire up two reactors at the
giant Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant on Japan's west coast can be
approved.
NRA Chairman Shunichi Tanaka said last month it had to be
determined whether Tepco "has the technological ability to
operate a nuclear power plant".
In its submission on Tuesday, Tepco said it had taken steps
to improve safety at Kashiwazaki Kariwa based on lessons learned
from the 2011 disaster.
But an early restart of the two new reactors is unlikely. A
delay in Tepco's plan to have them running by the end of the
month has already prompted the company to revise its
reorganisation plan to cut costs and restore its finances.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, making a successful pitch last
month to stage the 2020 Olympic Games, declared the plant
stable. But he has also ordered Tepco to set deadlines for
stopping leaks.
The government, which controls Tepco after a capital
injection last year, will "respect" any decision by the NRA on a
restart, an official familiar with the issues told Reuters.