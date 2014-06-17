TOKYO, June 17 The operator of Japan's destroyed
Fukushima nuclear plant said on Tuesday the company's efforts to
freeze radioactive water in the facility had hit a glitch and
may take longer than expected.
Tokyo Electric Power had planned to freeze some of
the 11,000 tonnes of toxic water pooled in trenches below two of
the reactor buildings at the plant and began construction of the
project in April, but said the water has not frozen over yet.
The utility is also working on a project to build a
1.4-kilometre underground wall of ice around four reactor
buildings at Fukushima to prevent groundwater from flowing in,
and radioactive water from seeping towards the Pacific Ocean.
The giant ice wall employs the same technology as the trench
project and involves the same contractor, Kajima Corp.
A Tokyo Electric (Tepco) spokesman said fluctuating water
levels in the tunnel under the No. 2 reactor building were
preventing the water from freezing over.
In the three years since a massive earthquake and tsunami
set off nuclear meltdowns at Fukushima, Tepco has been fighting
a constant battle to pump out, treat and store hundreds of
thousands of tonnes of contaminated water.
Tepco flushes huge amounts of water over the reactors to
keep them cool, but that water mixes with groundwater that seeps
into basements, requiring more pumping, treatment and storage.
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Tom Hogue)