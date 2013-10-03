TOKYO Oct 3 The operator of Japan's crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant on Thursday said another tank holding
highly contaminated water is leaking, and that some of the
liquid may have reached the Pacific Ocean, the second such
breach in less than two months.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, said the water
that leaked contained 200,000 becquerels per litre of
beta-emitting radioactive isotopes including strontium 90. The
legal limit for strontium 90 is 30 becquerels per litre.
Tepco has been relying on hastily built tanks to hold excess
cooling water flushed over damaged reactors at the Fukushima
Daiichi site, where three units suffered nuclear meltdowns and
hydrogen explosions after a March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The breach was discovered in a tank holding area away from
where 300 tonnes of toxic water escaped in August. In the latest
leak, one of the huge tanks was found to be tilted, with water
sloshing out of the top, a spokesman said by phone.
Recent mishaps at the site have returned Tepco to the
spotlight and called into question its ability to carry out a
complex cleanup that is widely expected to take decades. Amid
mounting international alarm, Japan's government stepped in and
said it will fund efforts to improvement water management at the
plant.
Tepco has been pumping hundreds of tonnes of water a day
over the Fukushima reactors to keep them cool and storing the
radioactive wastewater in tanks above ground.
It has also found high levels of radiation just above the
ground near other tanks, suggesting widespread structural
problems with the tanks.