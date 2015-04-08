By Aaron Sheldrick
| TOKYO, April 8
TOKYO, April 8 Japan is considering evaporating
or storing underground tritium-laced water from the wrecked
Fukushima nuclear plant as an alternative to releasing it into
the ocean, Tokyo Electric Power Co's chief decommissioning
officer told Reuters on Wednesday.
The removal of hundreds of thousands of tonnes of water
containing tritium, a relatively harmless radioactive isotope
left behind in treated water is one of many issues facing Tokyo
Electric as it tries to cleanup the wrecked plant.
Tokyo Electric wants to release the tritium laced water to
the ocean, a common practice at normally operating nuclear
plants around the world, but is struggling to get approval from
local fisherman, who are concerned about the impact on consumer
confidence and have little faith in the company.
With the release to the ocean stalled, the government task
force overseeing the cleanup is looking at letting the water
evaporate or storing it underground, chief decommissioning
officer Naohiro Masuda, told Reuters at the close of a seminar
on decommissioning.
Masuda said he didn't know when the discussions would be
completed and a decision made.
Time and space is running out for Tepco, which has been
forced to build hundreds of tanks to hold contaminated and
treated water.
The evaporation method was used after the Three Mile Island
disaster but the amounts were much smaller, Dale Klein, an
outside adviser to Tepco told Reuters last week.
"They have huge volumes of water so they cannot evaporate it
like they did at Three Mile Island," Klein said. "If they did it
would likely be evaporated, go out over the ocean, condense and
fall back as rainwater. There's no safety enhancement."
Tepco has been fighting a daily battle against contaminated
water since Fukushima was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami
in March 2011 and three reactors underwent meltdowns.
Water flushed over the wrecked reactors to keep them cool
enough to prevent further radioactive releases is treated but
current technology can't remove tritium.
"They really do need to make a decision," Klein said.
"Storing it in all those tanks, you are just asking for
failure."
Missteps and leaks have dogged the efforts to contain the
water, slowing down the decades-long decommissioning process and
causing public alarm.
"I think they will need to make that decision," U.S. Nuclear
Regulatory Commission Chairman Stephen Burns, said when asked
should Japan release the tritium laced water at a media briefing
at the U.S. Embassy on Wednesday.
Graphic: Fukushima problems link.reuters.com/fev22v
Graphic: Fukushima ALPS link.reuters.com/tes72v
Graphic: Leaks at Fukushima link.reuters.com/xun58v
