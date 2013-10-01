TOKYO Oct 1 The operator of the crippled
Fukushima nuclear plant said on Tuesday that four tonnes of
rainwater that may be contaminated leaked during a transfer of
radioactive water between tank holding areas.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, or Tepco, has been trying
to contain contaminated water at the Fukushima site after it
found 300 tonnes of radioactive water had leaked out of one of
its tanks at the plant. The Fukushima plant suffered triple
nuclear meltdowns and hydrogen explosions after a March 2011
earthquake and tsunami.
A Tepco spokesman said on Tuesday that it was not
immediately clear how contaminated the water was and that the
utility was sampling the water to check radiation levels.