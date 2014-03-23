BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office Properties reports qtrly net income of $0.69 per unit
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit
TOKYO, March 23 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd and Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) will team up with British private equity group CVC Capital Partners Ltd to set up an Asian investment fund totalling more than 300 billion yen ($2.93 billion), the Nikkei business daily said on Sunday.
The fund aims to help Asian businesses in nations such as Indonesia and China grow by taking management control and later selling them to mostly Japanese firms, the report said without citing sources.
The announcement is expected early in the week, it added. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and JBIC will each invest $50 million, while CVC will gather funds from Western pension and sovereign funds, the report said. ($1 = 102.3800 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit
* Southern Missouri Bancorp reports preliminary results for second quarter of fiscal 2017; declares quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share; schedules conference call to discuss results for tuesday, January 24, at 3:30 pm central time
Jan 23 A U.S. judge blocked on Monday health insurer Aetna Inc's proposed $34 billion acquisition of smaller peer Humana Inc, raising the stakes for rival Anthem Inc as it battles to close a $54 billion deal to buy Cigna Corp.