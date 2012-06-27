TOKYO, June 27 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund, the world's biggest public pension fund with a
portfolio almost as big as the entire Spanish economy, issued a
tender on Wednesday to select new asset managers for its
holdings of foreign stocks.
The public pension fund, known as GPIF, holds 108.1 trillion
yen ($1.36 trillion) in total assets but is under pressure to
raise investment returns to cope with pension payouts for
Japan's rapidly ageing population.
It last chose active foreign stocks management in March
2009, when it appointed 14 asset managers for its foreign stocks
portfolio. That portfolio totalled 10.9 trillion yen ($137.17
billion) as of December 2011.
The public fund became a net asset seller for the first time
in the financial year that ended in March 2010.
It sold a total of 4.77 trillion yen in assets during the
financial year that ended in March 2011. Of that total, it sold
405 billion yen in foreign securities and the rest were in
domestic bonds.
The GPIF allocates its funds in four conventional asset
classes - foreign equities, domestic equities, foreign bonds and
domestic bonds.
During the October-December period in 2011, foreign equities
generated the biggest investment returns, yielding a positive
return of 8.76 percent, or a gain of 881.9 billion yen.
The pension fund makes allocations in line with its model
portfolio, which gives a weighting of 11 percent to domestic
stocks, 67 percent to domestic bonds, 9 percent to foreign
stocks, 8 percent to foreign bonds and 5 percent to short-term
assets.
The GPIF said MSCI Kokusai will be used as a benchmark and
the tender will close on August 15 at 4:00 p.m. (0700 GMT).
The process of selecting managers takes about a year.
The GPIF is expected to announce its full year results for
2011/12 soon.
The fund is also selecting asset managers to supervise its
investments in emerging markets equities for the first time.
Sources said in September 2011 that 11 companies were on the
final shortlist.
($1 = 79.4650 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo)