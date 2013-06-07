TOKYO, June 7 Japan's health ministry said on Friday that it will hold a briefing regarding change in the country's public pension fund, called the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), at 15:00 JST (0600 GMT).

The ministry said the briefing on Friday will be on changes to the fund's midterm plan.

Japan's GPIF - a pool of over $1 trillion - is considering a change to its portfolio strategy that could allow its investment in domestic stocks to grow with a rallying market, according to people familiar with the deliberations.