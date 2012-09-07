* Net outflows total $2 bln in August reverse steady inflows
* 57 percent of personal assets held in low-yield savings
* Funds creating high-yield structures to attract retail
By Chikafumi Hodo
TOKYO, Sept 7 Investors withdrew a net $2
billion from Japan's domestic equity mutual funds sector in
August, its first net outflow in six months, while steadily
pouring money into emerging markets and real estate funds,
managers said.
Japanese retail investors in Japan's $750 billion mutual
fund market will direct their cash into low- and middle-risk
mutual funds to avoid high-risk products while Europe's debt
problem persists and uncertainty dogs the outlook of the U.S.
and Chinese economies.
Real-estate investment trusts and Australian funds drew big
inflows from Japanese retail investors between January and June,
but inflows have slowed down since July, said Shoko Shinoda, a
senior research analyst at Lipper, a research house.
According to Lipper, the Japan-domiciled equities mutual
funds market saw its first net outflow in six months in August.
Net outflow totalled 157.3 billion yen ($2.01 billion) during
the month, a reverse from a net inflow of 50.8 billion yen in
July.
Cumulative inflows into mutual funds of non-domiciled
equities totalled 1.56 trillion yen from April to July, a sharp
reversal after suffering consecutive outflows totalling 805.7
billion yen over the six months to March, Investment Trusts
Association data showed.
"We've been seeing solid inflows since the start of the
year, but the scale of inflows is not strong as we've seen from
2009 to the early part of 2011 when large amounts of money went
into double-decker currency hedged mutual funds,"
Many investors continue to invest in "double-decker" funds,
which bundle high-return assets and high yielding currencies to
achieve high yield.
More adventurous investors opt for higher-risk
"triple-decker" funds that include derivative structures to
generate higher returns. The triple-decker fund adds a
covered-call option strategy to double-decker funds. The
covered-call option strategy allows lighter downside risks when
the market is falling, but boosts returns on the upside.
"It's too early to say whether this is a major trend like
we've seen in double-decker funds, but we can say that mutual
funds with a covered call have clearly provided a solid footing
to support the overall value of the market," said a senior
official at a Japanese brokerage company's fund distribution
section.
"Investors are showing interest in the triple-decker with
covered call as they think that the yen's rise will be limited.
They are looking for chances to gain capital when the yen starts
to weaken in the long run."
Asset managers have taken to structuring high-yield products
to attract retail flows into the mutual fund sector to increase
its assets under management.
The market has struggled to attract investment from cash-
rich Japanese retail investors mainly due to the slump in
Japanese equities over the past 20 years, fund industry analysts
said.
Japanese individuals hold a massive 1,500 trillion yen ($19
trillion) in personal assets of which 57 percent is held in
low-yielding bank and postal savings, while less than 4 percent
is invested in mutual funds, Bank of Japan data showed.
($1 = 78.3150 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)