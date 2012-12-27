TOKYO Dec 27 Japanese retail investors poured
about $2.3 billion in a mutual fund that mainly invests in U.S.,
Mexican and Canadian shares, the biggest subscription since
October 2006, a distributor of the fund, SMBC Nikko Securities,
said on Thursday.
The country's third-largest money manager, Nikko Asset
Management, launched the Japan domiciled fund, called Nikko
Gravity Americas Fund, which attracted 200.1 billion yen ($2.3
billion) at the launch - the third biggest subscription ever.
Its subscription ceiling is set at 300 billion yen.
Cash-rich Japanese investors heavily bought the Nikko
Gravity fund on expectation of strong potential U.S. economic
growth with the recent rise in the dollar against the yen
encouraging their interest, an official at SMBC Nikko said.
The fund makes allocations in line with its model portfolio,
which gives a 64 percent weighting in U.S. shares, 14 percent in
Mexican shares, 10 percent in Canadian shares and the rest split
in Latin American countries including Columbia and Brazil,
Nikko Asset's document on its website showed.
The fund's allocations in sectors include 20 percent in
energy - the highest weighting - followed by 15 percent each in
financial and information technology.
Japan's $720 billion mutual fund market is the
second-largest in the Asia-Pacific region after Australia and
the eighth-largest in the world.
Japanese individuals hold a massive 1,500 trillion yen in
personal assets of which 57 percent is held in low-yielding bank
and postal savings, while less than 4 percent is invested in
mutual funds, Bank of Japan data shows.
($1 = 85.6700 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Michiko Iwasaki and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by
Matt Driskill)