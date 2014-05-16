TOKYO May 16 Tokyo will find it "extremely
difficult" to prepare for both the 2020 Olympics and develop a
casino resort at the same time due to a shortage of construction
workers and other factors, an executive at one of Japan's
largest contractors said on Friday.
Casino proponents have been eyeing 2020 for the possible
opening of Japan's first casino, hoping to capture business out
of the influx of visitors that will come to see the Olympics,
which will be hosted by Tokyo in the same year.
But the prospects of meeting that goal have become
increasingly uncertain in the past few days, with a bill to
liberalise the casino business languishing on the floor of
parliament.
"There is going to be a lot of time needed for the public
facilities for the Olympics," Masao Kaneda, head of a casino
project team at Obayashi Corp, told Reuters on the
sidelines of a casino industry conference in Tokyo.
"From a construction standpoint you are looking at a very
tight situation in and around Tokyo."
Kaneda told the conference that he thought Japan might be
better off developing its first casino resort outside the big
cities due to constraints such as the supply of construction
workers.
"I think you could start with a smaller facility in one of
the regional markets," he said.
Speaking at the conference on Thursday, politician and
casino supporter Sakihito Ozawa warned that the window of
opportunity was rapidly closing on the casino bill, which he
reckoned now only had a "fifty-fifty" chance of passing during
the current session of parliament that ends on June 22.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and two smaller parties
submitted the bill to parliament in December, but they have been
unable to get it onto the floor for debate due to a backlog of
other bills and pushback from the opposition Democratic Party.
Takeshi Iwaya, a veteran LDP lawmaker, said on Thursday that
he was still working to gain consensus with other parties and
aimed to kick off debate by the end of May, which is seen as the
latest timeframe for a chance at passing the bill.
Delaying the bill could thwart the ambitions of global
casino operators such as Las Vegas Sands and Wynn
Resorts which have been lobbying aggressively in recent
months for a shot at tapping the potentially huge gaming market.
If legislation is passed, brokerage CLSA estimates Japan
could become the third-largest gambling destination after Macau
and the United States, with annual revenue of over $40 billion.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Stephen Coates)