TOKYO May 15 A bill that would start the
process of legalising casino gambling in Japan has a 50-50
chance of passing during the current session of parliament that
ends in June, lawmaker Sakihito Ozawa told Reuters on Thursday.
Ozawa had told a gaming conference earlier that it was
becoming increasingly difficult to get the bill passed, although
he joined other lawmakers in a panel discussion in reiterating a
goal of pushing for its passage during the current parliament
session ending on June 22.
Ozawa is a member of the Japan Restoration Party and a key
supporter of opening the Japanese market to casino gambling.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher)