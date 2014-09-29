* Tokyo government downgrades casino project
* Labour, construction costs rising ahead of Olympics
* Parliament to resume legalisation debate
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Sept 29 Plans to open Japan's first
casino in Tokyo before the 2020 Olympics are becoming
increasingly unlikely, with developers facing skyrocketing
building costs and a city government that no longer considers
casino development an economic priority.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called legalising casino
gambling a pillar of his plan to revive economic growth. Casino
operators including Las Vegas Sands, Genting Singapore
, MGM Resorts and Melco Crown Entertainment
have all been positioning themselves as potential
investors in what analysts say is one of the world's biggest
untapped markets for this sort of gaming.
For months, the casino operators have courted the
governments of Tokyo and Osaka, the most likely locations to
build large-scale integrated resorts, as Japan's parliament
prepared to debate an initial casino bill.
Sands, especially, has focused more on Tokyo than Osaka as a
potential location. Asked to comment about any potential delay,
George Tanasijevich, the company's global development chief
said: "Until we know exactly what this opportunity is going to
be, it is difficult to comment specifically on which city is
best."
On Monday, parliament began its autumn session, during which
the initial casino bill is due to be debated. Proponents hope
to pass legislation by November that would allow pro-casino
lawmakers to prepare a second, detailed proposal, which they
hope will be approved in 2015.
HIGHER COSTS, WEAKENED SUPPORT
Previous Tokyo governors had supported plans for a casino.
Current governor Yoichi Masuzoe, who took office in February,
however, said in June that pursuing a casino was "not at the
top" of his agenda.
Masuzoe has also downgraded the team tasked with preparing
for the casino, government officials said. Maho Yoshino, a
member of this team, told Reuters the governor's caution would
impact their work. "We are, after all, working under the
direction of the governor," she added.
Tokyo government officials say the governor appears to be
overwhelmed by preparations for the 2020 Olympics, and has put
the casino plans on the backburner. The officials declined to be
named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The apparently weakened political will to set up a casino in
Tokyo also coincides with a spike in construction costs, driven
by higher demand ahead of the Olympics and the rebuilding
efforts after the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
Costs have become such a worry that the Tokyo government is
considering scaling back its plans for the Olympics, officials
said. Costs are also likely to become a concern for foreign
casino developers, said Satoshi Okabe, a senior manager at a
mega tourist resort project being developed by Dentsu, Japan's
largest advertising agency.
"The reality is that preparations for the Olympics are going
to be pretty challenging. Casinos are secondary," Okabe said.
"Building costs are going to spike and foreign casino
operators are going to find investment returns inefficient," he
added. The city of Tokyo is a major client of Dentsu.
Meanwhile, Osaka is pushing ahead with its plans for a
casino. Caesars Entertainment said it remained bullish on
Japan's second city. "We are actively in talks with potential
Japanese partners about an Osaka project," Steve Tight,
president for international development for Ceasars, said in a
statement.
(Additional reporting by Emi Emoto in TOKYO and Farah Master in
HONG KONG; Editing by Miral Fahmy)