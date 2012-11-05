TOKYO Nov 5 Tokyo Gas Co, Japan Petroleum Exploration Co and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering Co are considering a plan to build a natural gas pipeline from Russia's Sakhalin island, to meet Japan's increasing need for the fuel after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The firms completed a feasibility study for a 1,400-km (840-mile) pipeline from the island north of Japan, which is estimated to cost between 300 billion ($3.73 billion) and 400 billion yen, the Asahi said, citing unidentified sources. Construction would take five to seven years if approved, the paper said.

Japanese power companies drove up prices of liquefied natural gas this year as they scoured the world for fuel to run power stations, with all but two of the country's nuclear reactors shut down after the Fukushima disaster last March.

"We consider it important to diversify feedstock procurement sources, and, as part of looking at possible supplies, we, along with Japan Petroleum Exploration and Nippon Steel & Sumikin Engineering, held a study session," a Tokyo Gas spokesman said, adding that no formal decision had been made.

He declined to give details of the studies, including the price tag, other than to say the companies had compared the costs of importing natural gas by pipeline with bringing it in by tanker in the form of LNG.

The Japanese government is placing priority on getting LNG from a terminal being planned in the Russian port of Vladivostok, which lies to the west of Japan, the Asahi said. ($1=80.5300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Clarence Fernandez)