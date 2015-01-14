TOKYO Jan 14 Japan's $20-billion-a-year retail
city gas markets should be fully liberalised in 2017 to foster
competition and curb user fees, the country's trade ministry
committee has recommended in a report.
City gas sales to large industrial users, accounting for 62
percent of total sales, were earlier liberalised in stages
starting from 1995. Now, the committee said, the remaining
portion of the market - more than 25 million households and
small businesses representing 2.4 trillion yen ($20 billion) in
annual sales - should be opened up beyond the regional
monopolies who now control it.
About 35 companies, including power utilities and oil firms,
have already entered the city gas markets for large users, and
the same are likely to enter the retail gas market, too, when it
is liberalised, industry sources said.
The increased competition would likely push down Japan's
residential retail gas prices, which are now about four times as
expensive as in the United States.
The trade ministry is set to introduce a bill based on the
committee's recommendations in the next Diet session, which
starts on Jan. 26.
Naohiko Yokoshima, the ministry's director of the gas market
division, said the government and ruling parties would make the
final decisions on how to allocate existing infrastructure and
pipeline networks.
The committee had discussed separating the pipeline networks
of major suppliers, Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas and
Toho Gas, but it failed to reach a conclusion, leaving
the task in the hands of the government and policymakers.
At the end of 2013, Japan decided to liberalise the 7.5
trillion-yen-a-year power market for homes from 2016, a process
prompted by the Fukushima nuclear crisis that may end with the
break-up of powerful regional monopolies.
($1 = 117.4200 yen)
