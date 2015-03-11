March 11 Japan's cabinet has approved a bill to
open up its power and natural gas markets, a move aimed at
allowing private and foreign firms to invest in one of the
world's biggest domestic energy markets worth 10.5 trillion yen
($87.76 billion) a year.
The country's parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
ruling party has a strong majority, is expected to pass the laws
this year to increase competition in the restricted power and
city gas sector by 2017.
The envisaged steps, which are part of Abe's "Third-Arrow"
reform programme, come after the 2011 tsunami and Fukushima
nuclear crisis left some regions with power shortages despite
ample supplies elsewhere.
Following is a summary of the proposed steps, with the first
two already approved by parliament.
1) Power sector
Step 1: April 2015 - To create a national grid government
institution that monitors the supply/demand balance and can
instruct utilities to supply more power or acquire power from
other producers when supplies are tight.
Step 2: April 2016 - To liberalise the 8.1 trillion yen a
year retail power market to open competition. This is the last
restricted area that is currently accessible to the regional
power monopolies.
Step 3: April 2020 - To strip off the transmission and
distribution businesses of nine big regional monopolies and
Electric Power Development Co into legally separate
firms.
This will allow major utilities and new entrants to pay the
same fees for using the transmission/distribution networks.
2) City gas sector
Step 1: Sometime in 2017 - To liberalise the 2.4 trillion
yen ($20 billion) a year city gas market for retail customers,
fully liberalising the sector.
Step 2: April 2022 - To spin off pipeline networks owned by
top three city gas suppliers (Tokyo Gas, Osaka Gas
and Toho Gas ) into legally separate businesses
to secure open access to new-entrants.
The three firms own 52 percent of the nation's gas pipelines
and meet 63 percent of city gas demand.
($1 = 119.6500 yen)
