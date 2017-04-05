TOKYO, April 5 China's growing retail gas market
could offer plenty of opportunities for foreign investment, with
Beijing pushing to curb its reliance on coal as it battles
pollution, KPMG's China energy specialist said on Wednesday.
The world's top energy user aims to nearly triple the role
of gas in its energy mix to around 15 percent by 2030, boosting
use of the cleaner fuel as it looks to combat smog that often
blankets many cities.
"There is still lots of growth potential in the city gas
market in China," Raymond Ng, KPMG's head of energy and natural
resources for China, told Reuters in an interview in Tokyo.
"A lot of investments are still required and there are no
restrictions for foreign investors in the city gas area."
China's top economic planner from October made a series of
policy announcements to boost the gas sector including allowing
storage operators to negotiate rates directly with customers.
But Ng believes that Beijing is unlikely to open investments
into key trunk gas pipeline infrastructure to foreign players as
existing operators PetroChina, Sinopec Corp
and CNOOC could easily raise funds needed for expansion from
local investors.
"The city gas market is open to domestic and foreign private
companies, but I see trunk pipeline infrastructure continuing to
be dominated by state-owned enterprises and domestic financial
investors," said Ng.
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)