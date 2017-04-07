April 7 The liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry is undergoing fundamental change as record supplies become available, forcing producers to offer their buyers more flexible terms in order to retain market share.

Following months of rising pressure from big buyers in Japan, South Korea and China, major producers including Royal Dutch Shell, Woodside Petroleum, and BP said during a major industry event in Japan this week that they would allow more supply flexibility in future.

With supplies expected to outstrip demand in the coming years, many producers will sell excess cargoes into the spot market, while more contract flexibility means that utilities may also start selling more LNG.

(Compiled by Henning Gloystein and Aaron Sheldrick)