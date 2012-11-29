TOKYO Nov 29 Like many Japanese, Kogoro Kurata
grew up watching futuristic robots in movies and animation,
wishing that he could bring them to life and pilot one himself.
Unlike most other Japanese, he has actually done it.
His 4-tonne, 4-metre (13 feet) tall Kuratas robot is a grey
behemoth with a built-in pilot's seat and hand-held controller
that allows an operator to flex its massive arms, move it up and
down and drive it at a speed of up to 10 kph (6 mph).
"The robots we saw in our generation were always big and
always had people riding them, and I don't think they have much
meaning in the real world," said Kurata, a 39-year-old artist.
"But it really was my dream to ride in one of them, and I
also think it's one kind of Japanese culture. I kept thinking
that it's something that Japanese had to do."
His prototype robot comes equipped with an operating system
that also allows remote control from an iPhone as well as
optional "guns" that shoot plastic bottles or BB pellets and are
powered by a lock-and-load system fired by the pilot's smile.
The robot, which took two years to pull together from
concept to construction, also comes with a range of customised
options from paint scheme to cup holders.
It isn't cheap. The sticker price for the most basic model
alone is around 110 million yen ($1.3 million).
Kurata said while he has received thousands of inquiries
about buying a robot, he's also received a large number of
cancellations and declined to specify how many people have
actually bought one.
But that's not so important.
"By my building this, I hope that it'll sort of be the
trailblazer for people who can do more than myself to make
different things," he said.
"They might be able to make a society that uses robots in a
way I can't even imagine. I expect more from the implications of
building it than from the robot itself."
(Reporting by Chris Meyers, writing by Elaine Lies, editing by
Ron Popeski)