SINGAPORE Feb 4 Tokyo gold futures struck a record high on Monday as the yen hovered near its weakest level in 2-1/2 years against the dollar.

The most-traded December gold contract on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange hit an all-time high of 4,999 yen ($54) per gram as the yen remained under selling pressure with the Bank of Japan likely to stick to its loose monetary policy. ($1 = 92.6100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)