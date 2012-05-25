* Tokyo gold premiums quoted at $1-$1.50/oz
* Scrap selling diminishes as gold prices fall
* Investor buying, industrial demand relatively strong
By Rujun Shen
SINGAPORE, May 25 Premiums of gold bars in Tokyo
rose to as much as $1.50 an ounce above London prices on Friday,
the highest level since last March, as investors turned from
sellers to buyers during a recent price downturn, dealers said.
The dwindling scrap gold supply met with recovering
industrial and investor demand, helping flip the discount in
local gold prices in the first four months of the year to a
premium in May.
"Investors are not selling as gold prices have softened
recently on concerns about the euro zone economy," said an
official at a bullion house in Tokyo.
"Since the beginning of May, gold liquidation by Japan's
general public has shrunk, while industrial demand and
investment buying from the public have become relatively
strong."
Spot gold has wiped out gains from earlier this year,
and was on course for a weekly loss of 6.6 percent, as fears of
a messy Greek exit from the euro zone gripped investors and
triggered a sell-off in risky assets, claiming gold as a victim.
"The current situation is more of a lack of supply pushing
up premiums, rather than demand driving them up," said a
Tokyo-based dealer.
But dealers said industrial users and investors did not make
purchases in large volumes, and the trend could shift swiftly if
sentiment in the gold market changes.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)