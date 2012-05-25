* Tokyo gold premiums quoted at $1-$1.50/oz

* Scrap selling diminishes as gold prices fall

* Investor buying, industrial demand relatively strong

By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, May 25 Premiums of gold bars in Tokyo rose to as much as $1.50 an ounce above London prices on Friday, the highest level since last March, as investors turned from sellers to buyers during a recent price downturn, dealers said.

The dwindling scrap gold supply met with recovering industrial and investor demand, helping flip the discount in local gold prices in the first four months of the year to a premium in May.

"Investors are not selling as gold prices have softened recently on concerns about the euro zone economy," said an official at a bullion house in Tokyo.

"Since the beginning of May, gold liquidation by Japan's general public has shrunk, while industrial demand and investment buying from the public have become relatively strong."

Spot gold has wiped out gains from earlier this year, and was on course for a weekly loss of 6.6 percent, as fears of a messy Greek exit from the euro zone gripped investors and triggered a sell-off in risky assets, claiming gold as a victim.

"The current situation is more of a lack of supply pushing up premiums, rather than demand driving them up," said a Tokyo-based dealer.

But dealers said industrial users and investors did not make purchases in large volumes, and the trend could shift swiftly if sentiment in the gold market changes. (Editing by Clarence Fernandez)